8 killed in DR Congo's Beni, residents burn town hall

-
ALSO READ
Missing Indian Army officer posted with UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo found dead
15 civilians killed by suspected rebel fighters in Eastern DRC
Seven dead in DR Congo lake boat capsize
11 dead, dozens missing in DR Congo boat accident
30 dead, dozens missing in DR Congo boat accident: Mayor
-
Eight civilians died overnight in DR Congo's volatile city of Beni in the latest militant attack and angry residents torched the town hall on Monday, an AFP reporter said.
An army spokesman confirmed the latest casualties. There have been a string of rallies against local forces and UN peacekeepers in Beni for failing to stop attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU