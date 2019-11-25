UP govt serves retirement notice to IAS officer over Noida plot allotment scam

The Uttar Pradesh government has served a notice to IAS officer Rajiv Kumar, who was convicted by a CBI court in 2012 in the Noida plot allotment scam for his compulsory retirement, officials said on Monday.

"A notice has been served to the IAS officer, who is under suspension since 2016, on October 31 and sought his reply, which has been received by the government and is being examined. Yogi Adityanath government has zero tolerance for corruption and all lax officers are under scanner," a government spokesperson said.

A CBI court had convicted Kumar, 1983-batch IAS officer in 2012 in the Noida plot allotment scam during his tenure as Deputy CEO Noida Authority in 1994-95. After he did not get relief from the high court, he was suspended in 2016.

The state government will be sending its recommendation to the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) in New Delhi on compulsory retirement to the officer if it is not satisfied with his reply, the spokesperson said.

Kumar is to retire on June 3, 2021.

The Yogi Adityanath government has so far taken action including compulsory retirement against over 600 lax or corrupt government employees including officers.

While over 200 officers and employees were given compulsory retirement, over 400 of them were suspended or demoted, officials said.

These employees were posted in various departments including Transport, Revenue, Power, Home, Basic Education, Public Works Department (PWD), Labour, Commercial tax and Institutional Finance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)