8 member teams leaves for Stok Kangri

Press Trust of India  |  Jamshedpur 

An eight-member expedition team including six from Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TASF) have left here to attempt winter ascent of Stok Kangri (20,180 ft) located in Leh region.

Stok Kangri is a 6000 m peak in Indian Himalayas which attracts climbers from India and abroad during the summer season.

However, summiting the peak during winter is rarely attempted owing to the extreme cold and severe climatic conditions, said Everesters Bachendri Pal, chief of TASF, and Hemant Gupta, secretary of TASF on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference before leaving for the expedition, they said the TSAF winter expedition would be highly demanding on body and mind of the participants.

One would need to be prepared for tough days at high altitude in harsh winter environment. Expected temperatures on "summit day" is around -35 C, and factoring in the wind chill, can go as low as -40C, they said.

The team would climb the summit on January 31 after they occupy summit camp (4900 m) a day before and return to the base camp.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 20:50 IST

