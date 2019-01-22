Cyient to acquire remaining 26% stake in EDSM subsidiary

Tuesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire remaining 26 per cent stake in one of its subsidiaries, DLM, to take the overall holding to 100 per cent.

Mysuru-headquartered DLM, formerly Rangsons Electronics, is an and (EDSM) services company.

" acquired 74 per cent equity stake in in February 2015...By acquiring the balance 26 per cent stake, and its nominees will get 100 per cent ownership in Cyient DLM," Cyient said in a regulatory filing.

The deal involves a equity payout of Rs 42.50 crore for 26 per cent stake acquisition "in line with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement entered into between Cyient Ltd and the sellers in January 2015", it added.

The deal is expected to close in 30 days and is subject to customary closing conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)