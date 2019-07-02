8 members of family killed in van-truck collision in Pakistan

At least eight members of a family, including three women and two children, were killed on Tuesday when their van collided with a truck in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said.

The accident happened near Faisalabad when the van was about to exit a superhighway.

The van was coming from Lahore when it collided with a truck at an interchange in the city, killing at least 8 persons and injuring two others, The International reported.

The deceased belonged to the same family and were on their way to Faisalabad city from the provincial capital of Lahore, the report said.

Officials informed that three women and two children were among the dead, it added.

Following the accident, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad.

Investigations regarding the exact cause of the accident are underway, after which legal procedures will take place against the van or truck driver.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan. Most of the mishaps are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads.

