Death toll rises to 13 in Lahore Sufi shrine suicide attack

The death toll in the suicide attack targeting one of Pakistan's oldest and most revered Sufi shrines in has risen to 13 as another civilian succumbed to his injuries, a media report said Monday.

Tahir Aslam, 18, was working at a shop near the He was among the critically injured and was brought to the where he has succumbed to his

He was rushed to the hospital after the blast which has claimed the lives of six policemen and seven civilians, newspaper reported.

A senior police official told the daily on condition of anonymity that security forces had yet to make any substantial progress in the investigations into the attack.

He said that although they had arrested a few suspects from Lahore, they were no big leads.

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Data Darbar shrine, the largest Sufi in on Wednesday, the second day of the the fasting month of Ramzan.

A CCTV footage showed a teenage boy wearing black shalwar kameez and a suicide vest coming closer to the vehicle of elite force beforing blowing himself up.

Inspector General of Police has said it was a suicide attack as the target was the vehicle of the elite force that was stationed outside the of Sufi saint Ali Hajvari commonly known as Data Darbar.

"Police was the target. 100 per cent," he said.

police has said the police have arrested four suspects with the help of CCTV cameras in the city.

The rickshaw used to transport the suicide bomber to the shrine has been identified, he added.

The CCTV footage shows the approached the bomber as the latter emerged from Garhi Shahu area, some seven kilometres from the shrine.

condemned the attack and has directed the government to provide all assistance to the injured and families of victims.

Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry into the attack.

The famous shrine is visited by hundreds of thousands of people each year. In 2010, the heavily-guarded shrine was targeted in a suicide attack that killed more than 40 people.

Police also confirmed that had claimed responsibility for sending the teenage suicide bomber to the shrine.

The (CTD) of Punjab has examined the records of three groups, including the and Jamaatul Ahrar.

is a group of Jamaatul Ahrar headed by Muqarram Shah from It separated from Jamaatul Ahrar due to internal rifts.

It started operating separately to target primarily the law enforcement agencies in various parts of Pakistan, the police said, adding the CTD is also following other leads, like the possibility of the involvement of Islamic State group.

