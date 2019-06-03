800 Syrians start leaving crowded Al-Hol camp

Some 800 Syrian women and children on Monday started leaving a Kurdish-run camp in northeast crammed with tens of thousands including relatives of jihadists, heading to their hometowns.

At least 17 buses were seen leaving the area in the first such transfer from camp which is home to nearly 74,000 people, among them wives and children of suspected Islamic State group fighters.

Some children were seen with identification tags hanging around their necks, while others had their name and a phone number scribbled on their hands, an said.

"800 civilians have started leaving the camp aboard buses taking them to their hometowns in and Tabqa," a town 70 kilometres (43 miles) west of city, said an with the in northeast

"In the coming days, there will be other batches of civilians who will (also) be taken to liberated and safe areas," told AFP, referring to towns and villages recaptured from IS.

Monday's transfer follows an agreement brokered by the and Arab tribal leaders during a meeting in the town of last month.

It is to be the first in a larger wave of releases that aim to empty of its Syrian residents, including relatives of alleged IS fighters.

The next batch is expected to follow after the holiday due to start sometime in the next few days marking the end of the Muslim holy month of

Hoovered up during a final offensive against the jihadists by a US-backed Kurdish-led force, thousands of wives and children of IS fighters have been trucked into Al-Hol from a string of Syrian villages south of the camp in recent months.

Thousands more have flocked to the settlement from former jihadist strongholds, including the northern city of Raqa, once IS's capital.

Their numbers have created a major headache for the semi-autonomous and have sparked concerns that the camp is emerging as a fresh jihadist powder keg.

Among the hordes of Syrians and Iraqis, some 12,000 foreigners are held in a fenced-off section of the Al-Hol camp, under the watch of Kurdish forces.

Ahmed said that the Kurdish administration had decided to release the Syrian inhabitants of Al-Hol because "the situation in the camp is very difficult."



He accused the international community of "neglecting its responsibilities towards the displaced" in the camp.

Speaking of Monday's batch, Ahmed said that some of those leaving Al-Hol had been "influenced" by IS's radical ideology.

"They will be monitored and reintegrated into their societies," Ahmed said.

