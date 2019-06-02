JUST IN
Business Standard

Kurdish authorities to release 800 Syrians from Al-Hol camp: official

AFP  |  Ain Issa(Syria) 

The Kurdish administration in Syria on Sunday said it plans to hand 800 local women and children, including relatives of jihadists, to their families tomorrow in the first such transfer from an overcrowded camp.

The women and children -- all Syrians-- are living among the dregs of the Islamic State group in the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria.

Their release comes at the request of local Arab tribes, according to Abd al-Mehbach, co-chair of the Kurdish administration's executive council.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 16:15 IST

