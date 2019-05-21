86.07 per cent students pass Madhyamik examination

An estimated 86.07 per cent of the 10,50,397 students passed the (class 10) board examination in West Bengal, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Sougata Das of Mahammadpur Deshpran Vidyapith in Purba Midnapore district topped the madhyamik examination securing 694 out of total 700 marks with 99.94 percentage.

Board of Secondary (WBBSE), told a press meet here that this year's 86.07 pass percentage was the highest in madhyamik examination in recent times.

Asked if results in other class 10 board examinations prompted the Madhyamik high scores as the topper got 694, the second 691 and the third and four ranked received 689 and 687 marks respectively, Ganguly said "we are not influenced by evaluation of other boards. We are following our own yardsticks. These students deservedly got such marks."



The results are available on the website

district registered the highest pass percentage of 96.01 per cent among the districts.

