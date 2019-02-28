87 kg opium seized, two arrested

In a major drug haul, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) Thursday seized 87.38 kg of opium by arresting two persons in the district.
One of the accused is a panchayat secretary, a senior official said.
Acting on a tip-off, bureau sleuths raided a hide-out in Daulatpura village and arrested Bharat Lal Dhakad and Kamal Dhakad and seized 87.38 kg of opium and 42.40 kg of opium-mixed water, CNB deputy commissioner Pramod Singh said.
Bharat Lal is village panchayat secretary.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the duo, Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU