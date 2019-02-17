9 charred to death as major fire tears through Bangladesh slum

A major fire in gutted over 200 shanties, killing at least nine persons including two children in the port city of Sunday.

The devastating blaze broke out in the wee hours when most of the slum dwellers were asleep, Tribune reported.

The reason behind the fire was not immediately known.

Nine people, including two children, have been burned to death at a slum in Chaktai area, the report said.

According to the officials, the fire, which destroyed over 200 shanties, started at Bhera Market slum around 3:32 AM (local time).

It took nearly five hours to control the raging fire, the report added.

A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

The local administration will provide 20,000 taka (USD 238) to the victims' families for burial.

