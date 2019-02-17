Munich Conference ends; India raises Pulwama issue with several nations

raised the issue of the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF men dead, during bilateral meetings with several countries, including the US, and Russia, at the three-day that concluded Sunday, officials said.

The 55th Munich Security Conference, which brings together global leaders and security experts from across the world, was attended by India's Advisor

The conference was attended by over 600 delegates and it deliberated at length on a host of security-related issues, including international terrorism.

On the sidelines of the conference, Saran held bilateral meetings with representatives of several countries who unequivocally condemned the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

The bilateral meetings, according to the officials, were held with the representatives of the US, Germany, Russia, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Mongolia, and

ALSO READ: Bandh in Valley to protest against attacks on Kashmiris outside the state

There was widespread support for India's concerns over sponsored terrorism on Indian soil, they said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on Thursday when a Jaish suicide bomber blew a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives near their bus.