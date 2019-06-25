9 Odisha districts achieve 100 pc coverage in IHHL

Nine districts of the state have achieved 100 per cent coverage in individual household latrine construction (IHHL) under the "Swachh Odisha, Sustha Odisha campaign", an said Tuesday.

The campaign jointly launched by the Central and state governments is being funded by Central and state government on 60:40 sharing basis. Each beneficiary family is supported with an incentive of Rs 12,000 for construction of toilet.

Around 79 lakh households have been enlisted for this incentive, the said.

"So far, nine districts in Odisha have achieved 100 per cent coverage in individual household latrine construction(IHHL)," an said after A P Padhi held a with district collectors.

Similarly, four other districts have achieved 90 to 96 per cent target while construction of more than 84 per cent individual household latrines has been completed in 10 other districts.

According to the discussion at the meeting, the average IHHL coverage in the state has been stepped up from 12 per cent in the 2012-13 base year to 86 per cent in the current year.

During the with district collectors, the has fixed timeline for each district for 100 percent coverage within August 31, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)