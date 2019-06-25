Woman from Chandrapur, abandoned by husband in Africa, returns

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chandrapur 

Chandrapur police in Maharashtra helped a local woman, who was stranded in Malawi in southeast Africa after her husband allegedly abandoned her, return home, officials said Tuesday.

The woman (name not disclosed), who hailed from Padoli in the district, was married to a Hyderabad-based man two years ago, according a police press release.

After marriage, the couple shifted to Malawi's capital Lilongwe where her husband was in seeds business, it said.

Last month the woman's husband returned to India, leaving her behind in the African country and also taking away her passport, the police said.

The woman managed to contact her brother, resident of Padoli, and told him about her ordeal. He contacted police.

Chandrapur district superintendent of police Dr Maheshwar Reddy contacted the Indian High Commission in South Africa and requested it for help, the release said.

The high commission officials contacted the woman and made arrangements for her return to India, it said.

The woman reached home two days ago, it added.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 22:00 IST

