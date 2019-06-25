Woman from Chandrapur, abandoned by husband in Africa, returns

police in helped a local woman, who was stranded in in southeast after her husband allegedly abandoned her, return home, officials said Tuesday.

The woman (name not disclosed), who hailed from Padoli in the district, was married to a Hyderabad-based man two years ago, according a police press release.

After marriage, the couple shifted to Malawi's capital where her husband was in seeds business, it said.

Last month the woman's husband returned to India, leaving her behind in the African country and also taking away her passport, the police said.

The woman managed to contact her brother, resident of Padoli, and told him about her ordeal. He contacted police.

district of police Dr contacted the Indian High Commission in South and requested it for help, the release said.

The high commission officials contacted the woman and made arrangements for her return to India, it said.

The woman reached home two days ago, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)