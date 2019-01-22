91st Academy Awards nominations list

-
ALSO READ
BAFTA Film Awards 2019: Here's the complete list of nominations
Joanna Lumley to again host 2019 BAFTA Film Awards
'The Favourite' is favourite at Baftas with 12 nominations
Claire Foy, Chuck Lorre to be honoured at Critics' Choice Awards
'The Favourite' leads BAFTA Awards 2019 nominations
-
Complete Oscar nominations list
Best Picture "Black Panther" "BlacKkKlansman" "Bohemian Rhapsody" "The Favourite" "Green Book" "Roma" "A Star Is Born" "Vice"
Best Actress Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma" Glenn Close, "The Wife" Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born" Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Best Actress in a Supporting Role Amy Adams, "Vice" Marina de Tavira, "Roma" Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk" Emma Stone, "The Favourite" Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"
Best Actor Christian Bale, "Vice" Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born" Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate" Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody" Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"
Best Actor in a Supporting Role Mahershala Ali, "Green Book" Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman" Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born" Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Sam Rockwell, "Vice"
Best Director Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman" Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War" Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite" Alfonso CuarOn, "Roma" Adam McKay, "Vice"
Best Original Screenplay "The Favourite" (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara) "First Reformed" (Paul Schrader) "Green Book" (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly) "Roma" (Alfonso Cuarn) "Vice" (Adam McKay)
Best Adapted Screenplay "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (Joel Coen & Ethan Coen) "BlacKkKlansman" (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee) "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty) "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Barry Jenkins) "A Star Is Born" (Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters)
Best Cinematography Lukasz Zal, "Cold War Robbie Ryan, "The Favourite" Caleb Deschanel, "Never Look Away" Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma" Matthew Libatique, "A Star Is Born"
Best Production Design "Black Panther" "The Favourite" "First Man" "Mary Poppins Returns" "Roma"
Best Costume Design Mary Zophres, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" Ruth Carter, "Black Panther" Sandy Powell, "The Favourite" Sandy Powell, "Mary Poppins Returns" Alexandra Byrne, "Mary Queen of Scots"
Best Makeup and Hairstyling "Border" (Gran Lundstrm and Pamela Goldammer) "Mary Queen of Scots" (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks) "Vice" (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney)
Best Original Score Ludwig Goransson, "Black Panther" Terence Blanchard, "BlacKkKlansman" Nicholas Britell, "If Beale Street Could Talk" Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs" Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Best Original Song All the Stars, Black Panther I'll Fight, RBG The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns Shallow, A Star Is Born When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Film Editing "BlacKkKlansman" "Bohemian Rhapsody" "The Favourite" "Green Book" "Vice"
Best Sound Editing "Black Panther" "Bohemian Rhapsody" "First Man" "A Quiet Place" "Roma"
Best Sound Mixing "Black Panther" "Bohemian Rhapsody" "First Man"" "Roma" "A Star Is Born"
Best Visual Effects "Avengers: Infinity War" "Christopher Robin" "First Man" "Ready Player One" "Solo: A Star Wars Story"
Best Animated Feature Film "Incredibles 2" "Isle of Dogs" "Mirai" "Ralph Breaks the Internet" "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Best Foreign-Language Film "Capernaum" "Cold War" "Never Look Away" "Roma" "Shoplifters"
Best Documentary Feature "Free Solo" "Hale County This Morning, This Evening" "Minding the Gap" "Of Fathers and Sons" "RBG"
Best Documentary Short Subject "Black Sheep" "End Game" "Lifeboat" "A Night at the Garden" "Period.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU