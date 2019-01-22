JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

P&O Ferries seeks to navigate Brexit

India shares with Pak coordinates of crossing point of the Kartarpur corridor
Business Standard

Tower of London workers strike over pensions

AFP  |  London 

Workers at the Tower of London went on strike Tuesday for the second time in months in a dispute over pensions, without affecting tourist visits.

Workers at the tower and at Hampton Court Palace are in dispute with their employer, Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), over plans to close a salary pension scheme and replace it with another.

The change affects about 11 percent of HRP's 1,100 workers.

The 24-hour strike by over a dozen staff was organised by the GMB trade union.

"Due to the small number of people involved, the strike will have no impact on the day-to-day running of our sites, and we will be remaining open throughout," said HRP chief executive John Barnes.

He said the pension scheme would still close in April, as it was "financially unsustainable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements