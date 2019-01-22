Tower of London workers strike over pensions

Workers at the went on strike Tuesday for the second time in months in a dispute over pensions, without affecting tourist visits.

Workers at the tower and at are in dispute with their employer, (HRP), over plans to close a salary pension scheme and replace it with another.

The change affects about 11 percent of HRP's 1,100 workers.

The 24-hour strike by over a dozen staff was organised by the GMB trade union.

"Due to the small number of people involved, the strike will have no impact on the day-to-day running of our sites, and we will be remaining open throughout," said HRP

He said the pension scheme would still close in April, as it was "financially unsustainable.

