A 'systematic' campaign on against my son's candidacy: Karnataka CM

Hitting out at critics opposing his son contesting from in the Lok Sabha polls, H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday said a "systematic" campaign was being run against his candidacy.

Facing flak for promoting his son, Kumaraswamy said those posting on are not voters. The real voters are in villages and it is they who will decide, he added.

Claiming that there was a "systematic" campaign against Nikhil's candidature, he said several top political leaders, including and himself, were born somewhere, while their political activities are elsewhere.

"Pro and contra views will be everywhere. Several leaders who were born somewhere, have won from elsewhere and have become members (of Parliament and assembly)," Kumaraswamy said to a query about the opposition to Nikhil's candidacy.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said Sadanada Gowda, who was born in Mangaluru, has become an from Bangalore North, Yeddyurappa, born in Mandya, was doing from Shivamogga, and he, born in Hassan, was doing in Ramanagara.

"Anyone can contest from anywhere. I can understand what all is happening systematically as though there was opposition in (to Nikhil's candidacy)," he said.

His family will never misuse the love and affection of the people of with whom they have a bonding for several years now, Kumaraswamy said, adding, "people there will decide, not any or anybody."



He said, "We will go before the people, and people will decide....those commenting on or are not voters, voters are in villages. Village voters will decide."



The opposition is simmering against Nikhil's candidature in Mandya, as many who claim to be JD(S) supporters have hit out at the party leadership for sidelining loyal party workers to favour someone from their family, despite not being involved in party activities in the district.

A campaign titled "Go back Nikhil" had gained momentum in Mandya a couple of days ago to oppose the "dynasty politics" of the family.

Many within the JD(S)' alliance partner in Mandya are also opposing Nikhil as they are against the grand old party's decision of denying the ticket to Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of late Ambareesh, and ceding the seat to the regional partner.

However, Sumalatha has made it clear that she would contest the polls from Mandya, which was earlier represented by Ambareesh.

On seat sharing with the Congress, Kumaraswamy said it was likely to be finalised in three or four days. "Our party leaders will decide on seat sharing," he said.

"Everything will be finalised in three or four days... things have become clear as nominations have to be filed in a week's time," he said in response to a question.

According to party sources, the may concede a maximum of eight out of the total 28 seats to the JD(S) but the constituencies are yet to be finalised.

JD(S) patriarch had demanded at least 10 seats during a recent meeting with

While it is clear that Hassan and Mandya, where the JD(S) has sitting MPs, will go to the party along with the Shimoga seat, where Gowda has already declared former MLA Madhu Bangarappa as the candidate, both parties need to finalise on the rest of the seats.

Sharing of seats from old Mysuru region is expected to be an acid test for both the parties, as the JD(S) considers it to be its bastion and the has its sitting members from most of the seats there.

