DPIIT extends deadline for public comments on draft e-commerce policy

Deadline for public comments on draft national policy has been extended till March 29, according to (DPIIT).

The earlier deadline was March 9.

"Comments/suggestions on the draft policy are hereby invited from stakeholders with the last date for receiving comments being March 29, 2019," DPIIT, which comes under the commerce ministry, said.

The draft seeks to provide a policy framework that will enable the country to benefit from rapid digitisation of the domestic, as well as global economy, it said.

The draft addresses six broad issues of the ecosystem -- data, infrastructure development, marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)