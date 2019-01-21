AAP not to contest Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra

The (AAP) on Monday said "as of now" it has decided not to contest the forthcoming elections in

The party will fight polls in four states - Delhi, Punjab, and But, it has decided not to contest in Maharashtra, AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon told on Monday.

"As of now, we are not contesting any seat in Maharashtra, but the party may take a view on a few seats if we feel it will help defeat the BJP," she said.

The party wants to save democracy from the "clutches" of and Amit Shah, so "we will devote all our strength on the seats where we are certain we can defeat them," Menon said.

However, former AAP leader said the decision shows the party is "dead" in Maharashtra, which has 48 seats - the second highest number after Uttar Pradesh which has 80 parliamentary constituencies.

"Encouraging the worst kind of leadership at the behest of volunteers destroyed AAP's ethos and soul. Only self-seeking people are left in the party now," he claimed.

Gandhi said if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which rules the Assembly, contests in Maharashtra, it may not even get a few thousand votes and become a "laughing stock".

Notably, the party had drawn a blank in the state in the 2014

Ravi Srivastava, who was one of its founder members, said the party's position in was quite "weak", so it was a wise decision not to contest the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

"The AAP fared very badly in the recent Assembly polls in Hindi heartland states. It couldn't garner more than the NOTA (none of the above option for voters) votes polled. The party has miserably failed to expand its base outside and even its MPs and MLAs are quitting. So, it is a wise decision," he said.

Since the last two years, AAP has suffered a setback in after its prominent leaders like and left the party. Its state committee was also disbanded sometime back.

