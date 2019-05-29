About 8,000 guests to attend swearing-in ceremony; special 'Dal Raisina' to be served

A highest ever 8,000 guests, including VVIPs, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of and his council of ministers Thursday.

kitchen's speciality ' Raisina' will be served to foreign delegates in a dinner to be hosted by to dignitaries after the function.

The swearing-in ceremony will be of about 90 minutes and after that a dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice M Venkaiah Naidu and the prime minister, besides leaders of all BIMSTEC countries, said Wednesday.

"This is for the first time that 8,000 guests will be attending the swearing-in ceremony that will be held from 7 pm to 8.30 pm on Thursday," Mailk said.

About 4,500-5,000 guests have attended such ceremonies earlier.

There will be light snacks for the guests attending the swearing-in ceremony like 'Paneer Tikka', the said.

"There will be a dinner which will be hosted by the for about 40 guests. It will begin at 9 pm," Malik said.

One of the key dishes ' Raisina' will be served in the dinner, he told

" Raisina, a speciality of Rashtrapati Bhavan's kitchen, is cooked for about 48 hours. Its main ingredients are brought from

"The preparation of Dal Raisina started Tuesday," the said.

Leaders of all BIMSTEC countries have confirmed their participation in the prime minister's swearing-in ceremony.

and Kyrgyz President have confirmed their participation at the event.

President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, and of Nepal K P Sharma Oli have confirmed their participation at the ceremony.

President of and Bhutanese Prime Minister have also confirmed their attendance at the event.

From Thailand, its will represent the country at the ceremony.

