Kejriwal to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Official

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on Thursday.

The chief minister has been invited for the ceremony and he will attend it, a Delhi government official confirmed.

The ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP were involved in a bitter war of words with both sides attacking each other in a no holds barred contest.

Delhi Congress president and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said she has not received any invitation for Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi routing both the Congress and the AAP in the Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 21:40 IST

