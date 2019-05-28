Kejriwal to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Official

-
AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on Thursday.
The chief minister has been invited for the ceremony and he will attend it, a Delhi government official confirmed.
The ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP were involved in a bitter war of words with both sides attacking each other in a no holds barred contest.
Delhi Congress president and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said she has not received any invitation for Modi's swearing-in ceremony.
The BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi routing both the Congress and the AAP in the Lok Sabha polls.
