Absconding man wanted for killing elephant calf arrested

A man who was wanted for allegedly killing an elephant with a country bomb about three years ago was Friday caught by the forest officials here, police said.

Ranga alias Rajendran was at large since July 2016, knowing he was wanted in connection with the case, the police said.

Rajendran had planted the country bomb to end elephant menace in his field and an elephant accidentally took the explosive in its mouth resulting in an explosion, killing the animal in spite of treatment.

Three people have already been arrested in the case.

Rajendran was produced before court and remanded to 15 days judicial custory.

