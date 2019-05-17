TDP wants re-poll ordered at 18 polling stations

: Friday sought re-poll in 18 polling stations spread over seven assembly constituencies in

A delegation of TDP leaders, including ministers and legislators, met L V Subrahmanyam in the Secretariat and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

The TDP alleged irregularities in the polling stations as the opposition YSR resorted to unlawful methods during polling on April 11.

As such, it wanted re-poll ordered in the 18 polling stations.

The TDPs petition came in the backdrop of a similar petition filed by YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy early this month, alleging that a certain section of voters was not allowed to exercise their franchise on April 11 in his constituency in district.

After an inquiry, the ordered re-poll in five polling stations in Chandragiri on May 19.

Taking umbrage to this, the TDP filed a counter petition seeking re-poll in two polling stations in Narsaraopet, four in Rajampet, two each in Koduru, Satyavedu and Jammalamadugu and three each in Sattenapalli and Chandragiri constituencies.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Chief Secretary, ministers N Anand Babu, D U Rao and others alleged that the ECI was trashing their petitions while acting promptly on YSRC complaints.

It was unprecedented that re-polling was conducted in the state in phases, they pointed out referring to the re-poll held in five polling stations in the state on May 6.

"We requested the to take steps on our petitions in the same manner in which he acted on the YSRCs complaint, they said.

sources said the forwarded the TDP petition to the Electoral Officer for 'necessary action.

