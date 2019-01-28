JUST IN
Absconding rape accused held in J&K

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

On the run for three years, a man accused of rape was finally arrested here, the police said on Monday.

Mohammad Hussain of Jammu's Sidhra locality was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, they said.

"He was evading arrest for the last three years after committing the crime," a police officer said, adding that the accused had been sent to sub-jail Hiranagar in Kathua district.

Hussain was wanted in a 2016 case registered in Samba Police Station under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code including rape and wrongful confinement, the officer added.

