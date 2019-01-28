Bodh Gaya blast in retaliation of alleged atrocities against Rohingyas in Myanmar: NIA

The blast in 2018 was carried out in retaliation of alleged atrocities against the Rohingyas in and to overawe the by the terrorist act, according to a supplementary charge sheet filed on Monday in a court by the NIA.

It said Bangladesh-based group was responsible for hatching the conspiracy to attack temple and other symbols of Buddhist faith.

In the charge sheet, the (NIA) named six people behind carrying out the attack.

One of them is Bangladesh resident Md Jahidul Islam, and the other five are Md Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim, and from West Bengal, according to a statement issued Monday.

The NIA said investigation has revealed that alias Kausar along with the other accused formed a terrorist gang and hatched a conspiracy to in the temple complex and other symbols of Buddhist faith.

"The motive was to attack symbols of in retaliation to the alleged atrocities committed on the Rohingyas in and to overawe the government of by the terrorist act," it said.

Investigations also revealed that the accused Ahmed Ali, Nur Alam, Paigambar Sheikh, Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim, Kausar and travelled to different places in south India, including and Chennai, where the conspiracy to target Bodh Gaya and other Buddhist places of worship was hatched, the NIA said.

"In furtherance of the conspiracy, the accused persons contacted and assembled at various places, took hideouts at Jehanabad and Masaurhi, recceed complex, procured the explosives and other materials for fabrication of the IEDs," it said.

According to the statement, Jahidul Islam fabricated three improvised (IED) and two hand grenades.

CCTV footage of the complex along with evidences collected during the probe established that Adil Sheikh, and planted the IEDs in and around the premises of the Mahabodhi temple complex in Bodh Gaya on January 19, 2018, to cause loss of life and property during the auspicious presence of Dalai Lama and also during the visit of the of and thus committed a terrorist act, it said.

also put one of the IEDs (hand grenades) in the cistern of a public toilet near Kalchakra maidan which was later recovered, the NIA said.

Investigation also established that the accused used fake and assumed names for travel and for renting hideouts, and used protected text for communication to conceal their real identities. The designs of the conspiracy to wage war against the government, it said.

The probe agency said that investigation also brought out that Jahidul Islam is a Bangladeshi fugitive who was staying in without any legal documents and used different fake IDs.

It has been revealed that after committing the act of terror, the accused escaped and were hiding in various locations in and around Bengaluru and other places.

"The accused persons also committed a number of dacoities in and around Bengaluru in order to raise funds for their criminal activities. Accused is still absconding and investigation against him continues," the NIA said.

A charge sheet was filed earlier against three accused Paigambar Sheikh, and in the NIA special court, Patna, on September 27, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)