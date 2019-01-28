Many senior BJP members expected to join AAP: Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader Monday claimed that several leaders in South constituency were eager to join his party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Two leaders from the seat, former councilor and Raju Nirmal, joined the AAP on Monday in presence of Chadha, who is also in-charge of his party for the seat.

"Several senior and veteran members of the in South constituency have been influenced by AAP's ideology and work and have expressed interest in joining the party," he said.

Chadha, who in all probability will fight the Lok Sabha elections as AAP candidate from the South seat, claimed was "non-existent" in the constituency.

AAP's ND Gupta and party MLA from Badarpur hoped that joining of the two BJP leaders will help in strengthening of the party's organisation ahead of the upcoming elections.

