ABVP holds "bandh of schools" against exorbitant fee

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Friday organised a 'bandh' against "corporate schools" in Telangana protesting alleged exorbitant fees charged by them.

Holding ABVP flags, members of the organisation held demonstrations in front of different schools in all districts, ABVP state secretary Ambala Kiran said in a release.

He alleged the state government was not acting against the corporate schools which collected exorbitant fees.

The ABVP leader demanded that basic facilities be provided in government schools and new buildings constructed for residential schools for the backward classes.

