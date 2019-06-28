BJP, Sena created ruckus to avoid Dhangar quota issue: Oppn

Opposition parties in Maharashtra Friday accused the members of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena of creating a ruckus in the Legislative Council so as to ensure that the issue of reservation for Dhangar community is not discussed in the House.

Attacking the ruling parties, Leader of the Opposition in State Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said lawmakers from the treasury benches did not also let the opposition members raise the issue of "corruption of 16 state ministers".

Talking to reporters here, Munde said it was "unprecedented" that the ruling parties did not let the House function, despite knowing that ensuring smooth transaction of the House business was the government's responsibility.

"We wanted to raise the Dhangar reservation issue. But the members of the ruling parties deliberately created a ruckus in the House so that the government finds no difficulty in not taking a decision on the quota demand," he said.

"The ruckus was unprecedented. It means the (Devendra) Fadnavis and (Uddhav) Thackeray government does not want to provide reservation to the community," he added.

He also accused the government of backing "corrupt and tainted" ministers after the issue of "graft" involving 16 of them was not allowed to be raised.

Munde, who was accompanied by Congress MLC Arun Jagtap, also alleged that the government was trampling upon Parliamentary conventions by not allowing business in the House.

