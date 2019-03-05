ABVP protests in DU north campus against VC

Akhil Bharatiya Parishad on Tuesday protested in Delhi University's north campus, accusing DU's Yogesh of avoiding meeting the elected student representatives.

The RSS-affiliated outfit said Students' Union office-bearers have been trying to get an appointment with over issues such as "one course, one fee" for post-graduate courses, centralised entry to hostels and accessibility in campus for specially-abled students.

DUSU said, "The has to end this dictatorial attitude of not listening to the problems of students. It is very unfortunate the way the problems of students are not being paid heed to."



The members took out a march from the to the Vishwavidyalaya metro station against the

