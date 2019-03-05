Man detained in Tripura for links with Jamat-ul Mujahidden Bangladesh

The Police Tuesday detained a man for his alleged links with the Jamat-ul Mujahidden Bangladesh (JuMB), of Police (DGP) A K Shukla said.

The told reporters that the man identified as took training in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and was an expert.

He is also involved with many people in and has terror links, Shukla said.

Sheikh is a resident of Murshidabad district of and was detained from West district.

The said during the visit of the Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya on January 19, 2018, three IEDs were recovered from there and the explosives were linked to the Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh.

Details on how the terrorist was detained was not disclosed by the

"I can only say that he was detained on the basis of intelligence inputs from a place in West district. Interrogation has started," the said.

The Tripura Police, during investigation of drug smuggling cases, has found that the terrorists have links with drug peddlers, Shukla said.

Police is investigating if any important person was being targeted by Sheikh, he said.

"Lok Sabha election is coming nearer and movement of VIPs during the time is frequent, so we are also investigating if he was targeting any VIP," he said.

The DGP said the matter has been brought to the notice of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)