Cong to hold CWC meet in Ahmedabad on March 12

is likely to hold the meeting of its highest decision-making body in on March 12, party sources said Tuesday, days after it was postponed in the wake of deteriorating security situation between and following the terrorist attack.

The meeting of the Working Committee was previously scheduled for Feb 28 in Narendra Modi's home state

But the opposition party decided to postpone it after the attack on Feb 26 in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed and the Indian Air Force's strike on Jaish training camp in a day later.

Party sources said now the meeting will be held on March 12 in

After the meeting in the morning, the leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, will address a public meeting in Ahmedabad, they said.

The party top brass was expected to attend the CWC meeting.

This will be the first poll rally that Vadra would attend, days after her foray in active as Congress in-charge of eastern

The CWC would discuss the current political scenario and review the progress for the coming

The party's strategy for 2019 polls and its campaign roadmap are likely to be finalised at the meeting ahead of the announcement of the general election, expected in the coming days.

The last CWC meet in was held 58 years ago, a said.

Priyanka Gandhi's brother and and mother will be present at the rally in Ahmedabad, a BJP stronghold.

The "Sankalp Rally" is being perceived by Congress leaders as a major morale booster to the party in the state where it has been out of power for almost three decades.

