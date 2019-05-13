JUST IN
Accord on Sudan's new ruling body: Protest movement

AFP  |  Khartoum 

Sudan's protest leaders said Monday that agreement has been reached with the country's military rulers on the makeup of a new "sovereign council" to run the country.

"At today's meeting we agreed on the structure of the sovereign council which will include military and civilian representatives," Taha Osman, a spokesman for the protest movement, told AFP.

Asked to elaborate, he said: "Tomorrow's discussions will revolve around the composition of the council.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 22:11 IST
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 22:11 IST

