Rains brings some relief from scorching heat, dust storm in parts of Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rainfall in parts of the national capital Monday night brought some relief to Delhiites from scorching heat even as dust storms hit some areas of the city.

By 8:30 pm, traces of rainfall were recorded by the Met department but by 9 pm, parts of Delhi saw heavy showers.

Before the rainfall, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius.

"Areas falling under the Palam Observatory and parts of area falling under the Safdarjung Observatory saw dust storm with high-speed winds," a Met department official said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 45 per cent.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature had settled at 39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 22:06 IST

