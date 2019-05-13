New KVS order will deprive students to study Assamese: ASS

Sahitya Sabha (ASS) Monday alleged that the Sangathan (KVS) was "conspiring to deprive students in its their "birth right" to study and other regional languages.

Rajbongshi at a press conference here claimed that a recent notification "will deprive the students in the in along with the rest of the country of their birth right and democratic right to study and other indigenous languages".

He claimed that till last year teaching of mother tongue languages was carried out in schools, but the notification of March 29 making physical and some other subjects compulsory had stated that classes on regional languages will be given for one hour either before school begins or at the end of it.

"This will compel students to remain in school for long hours from 7.45 am till 4 pm, naturally it will decrease the students interest to study their own language, and thereby the importance of imparting in mother tongue in will be lost", he said.

Rajbongshi demanded that the notification of March 29 be withdrawn immediately.

The ASS also submitted a letter with its demand to Deputy Commissioner, KVS, Guwahati region who was also present on the occasion.

Neelap said the and the will hold discussions for formulating the educational system to allow students to learn their own regional language.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)