Acharya sworn in as Governor of Manipur

Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya was on Thursday sworn in as the Governor of Manipur.

Justice Lanusungkum Jamir of the High Court of Manipur administered the oath of office to Acharya at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, top civil and police officers attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Acharya will discharge the functions of the Governor of Manipur, in addition to his own duties (Nagaland Governor), during the absence (on leave) of Dr Najma Heptulla, Governor of Manipur, an official release said.

Talking to media persons after the swearing in ceremony, Acharya said that the governor is the constitutional head of the state and that he will discharge his constitutional duties.

