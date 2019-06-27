Delhi govt approves amendment for inclusion of Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib as fifth Takhat

The Delhi government has approved an amendment in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1971, for the inclusion of Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo in Bhatinda as the fifth Takhat.

The Delhi Cabinet gave its approval in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, a government statement said.

The government received representations from Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) regarding inclusion of Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib as the fifth Takhat in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1971, it said.

President of DSGMC Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that after the Cabinet's decision, the representative of Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib will be able to participate in DSGMC meetings.

So far, the representatives of Sri Akal Takhat Sahib in Amritsar, Sri Takhat Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur, Sri Takhat Patna Sahib in Patna, and Sri Takhat Hazur Sahib in Nanded were members of the DSGMC.

Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib has already been included as the fifth Takhat in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 (Punjab Act VIII of 1925) by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)