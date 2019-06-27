Committee formed to probe sexual harassment charge against MD of DSIIDC

A three-member committee has been set up on the direction of Lt Governor Anil Baijal to probe a charge of sexual harassment against managing director of Delhi government's agency DSIIDC, sources said Thursday.

The committee headed by Secretary and Commissioner of Urban Development department Manisha Saxena has been asked to give its report in a time-bound manner, a top functionary of the Delhi government said.

"The committee was formed by the Delhi government on direction of the Lt Governor on June 21 to probe the charge of sexual harassment against the DSIIDC MD. The committee will work in a time-bound manner although it has not been given any time period to complete the probe," he said.

No reaction of the MD of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) was available despite repeated efforts to reach him through phone calls and text messages.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)