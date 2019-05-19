Acting principal, teacher held for taking bribe from student in Rajasthan

An acting principal of a college and a were arrested in Rajasthan's district for allegedly taking bribe from a student for giving her relaxation in attendance and good marks in practical exams, an Anti Bureau (ACB) said Sunday.

and acting principal of Vardhaman Teachers Training College Savita Pathak were arrested on Saturday from the college office after the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 was allegedly recovered from them, ACB ASP Bhawani said.

Jain's wife is the

On May 13, a complaint was registered by the B.ED student Harshini Rathore that the accused had demanded a sum of Rs 30,000 from her to give her good marks in the practical exam.

The accused were nabbed while taking the first installment of the bribe from the complainant, he said.

During the search, receipts of lakhs of rupees in the name of 'Suvidha Shulk' from students was found from the college office, the ASP added.

The accused will be produced before the ACB in Kota on Sunday.

