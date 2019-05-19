Trinamool accuses central forces of scaring voters, BJP denies allegations

The Sunday alleged that the were "brutally torturing" and "intimidating" voters in and acting as per orders of leaders.

In a statement, lawmaker Derek O' Brien said, Bengal wants peaceful polling, which doesn't.

"Today, in Bengal, are brutally torturing and intimidating common citizens, especially the marginalised. Even physically handicapped persons are being tortured. are also threatening voters 'kamal dabao nahin toh thok dega' (vote for or will shoot you)," he said.

"Media has all these videos. Many are already in the public domain," he added.

The BJP termed the allegations baseless and said it was goons supported by the who were trying to intimidate voters.

In Delhi, BJP leader and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman also urged the poll body to order the central forces to remain in Bengal till the Model Code of Conduct is in place, as it expressed concern that the may target a section of voters after polling is over.

An estimated 49.70 per cent of over 1.49 crore electorate exercised their franchise till 1 pm in nine Lok Sabha constituencies of on Sunday, amid reports of EVM glitches and stray incidents of violence.

Polling is currently underway in Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Joynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC) in the seventh and final phase of the staggered general elections.