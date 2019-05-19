6 killed, 5 injured in road accidents in Chhattisgarh

Six people, including two children, were killed and five others injured in two separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

Two women and a 10-month-old boy died and five others received injuries when their car collided with a truck at in Janjgir-Champa district on Saturday night, Dabhra's of police Sadhna Singh said.

The victims, all members of the same family, were returning from a marriage function when the mishap took place, she said.

Three of them, identified as Neha Mahant (30), her son and (60), died on the spot, she said.

On being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to a hospital in the nearby Kharsiya town of district, Singh said.

They were later referred to another hospital in because of their serious health conditions, she said.

The was arrested and his vehicle seized from the spot, the said.

In another incident, a man, his four-year-old daughter and younger brother were killed when a truck collided with their motorcycle on in district on Saturday night, a local police said.

The three persons, all natives Chetwa village, were returning from a wedding in Dutarbahar village when the speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler, he said.

While Santan Sai Paikra (30) and his daughter died on the spot, his brother succumbed during treatment at a local hospital, he said.

Efforts were on to trace the truck driver, who fled while leaving the vehicle at the spot, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)