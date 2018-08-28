Don't take Gautam Navlakha, held for alleged Maoist links, out of Delhi: HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said rights activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested by Maharashtra police for alleged Maoist links, should not be taken away from the capital.

The high court said Navlakha will remain at his residence under police guard and be allowed to meet only his lawyers.

The high court was hearing the Habeas Corpus petition filed on behalf of Navlakha by his advocate after he was picked up from his Delhi home on Tuesday afternoon.



Left-wing activists, including and Sudha Bhardwaj, were also arrested on Tuesday as the Maharashtra police carried out searches at multiple places in several states, including Delhi, on the residences of people suspected to have Maoist links.



