Activists' arrests: Vikhe-Patil objects to Maha ADG's presser

Senior Radhakrishna Vikhe- Saturday objected to Additional Director General of Police Param Bir Singh's press briefing on the arrests of Left-wing activists and asked if the ADG was a "spokesperson" of the government.

In a press conference in Friday, Singh had claimed that police had "conclusive proof" to link the Left-wing activists arrested in June and this week to Maoists, saying one of them spoke of a "Rajiv Gandhi-type event to end Modi-raj".

Speaking on the police briefing, Vikhe- said, "The matter is pending before the The government should in fact have waited for the court's order. Despite that took a press conference. After that, the ADG did not have any reason to address a press conference."



The of Opposition in the Assembly was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Congress' 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra'.

"The (Devendra Fadnavis) who is also the could have addressed the media. But instead, Singh spoke to the press. Is he a of the government?" Vikhe- questioned.

He sought to know what the police wanted to achieve by conducting a press conference when there is a court hearing scheduled next Thursday.

