Men tasked to refill cash in ATMs swindle Rs 1.16 crore

The Police on Saturday registered a case against some employees of a cash replenishing for allegedly swindling Rs 1.16 crore.

The money was stolen over a period of two months by the accused who were entrusted with the responsibility of refilling cash in the ATMs of the city, the police said.

The private firm-- on Friday lodged a complaint with the Sector 24 police station suspecting complicity of some of its employees in the episode, (SHO) said.

The matter came to light reportedly during an internal audit at the firm which found that the amount being transferred to the ATMs was less than what was authorised.

Pant said the firm refills cash in ATMs of almost all banks including international ones in Noida, and

Circle Officer, City said three of the firm's employees who were of the cash were suspected to be involved in the matter.

"An FIR has been registered and a probehas been initiated. Evidence is being collected and the facts will be brought to light along with the recovery of the money," he said.

