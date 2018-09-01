Romeo Force in J-K celebrates 20th Raising Day

The Romeo Force, a division of the dealing with anti-militancy operations in which has neutralised 1,458 militants so far, celebrated its 20th Raising Day on Saturday.

The Romeo Force, whose 308 personnel, including 37 officers, sacrificed their lives since its formation, celebrated its 20th raising day in Rajouri, a said.

The force operating in Rajouri-Poonch border districts, has neutralized 1,458 terrorists and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition and war-like stores, the said.

For the last 19 years, the has been one of the prime engines of the for attrition against terrorism and stability in the hinterland of the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, he said.

The force was raised on September 1, 1999 at the

The short but glorious history of the force has been a saga unparallel bravery, courage, sacrifices and unconditional devotion to the duty by all ranks of the force, he said.

The nation has recognized the by conferring 993 awards for gallantry and distinguished services including one and on its personnel, the said.

These achievements have, however, come at the cost of 18 officers, 19 Junior Commissioned Officers, and 271 other ranks, who made supreme sacrifice for their contry, he said.

Over the past one year, the force has continued its relentless counter-insurgency operations by preventing infiltration across the fence of the Line of Control (LoC) and ensuring peace in the region, he said.

"Purposeful activities towards skill development, education and of local population and ex-servicemen have contributed immensely towards building bounds and enhancing peace and property in the region," he said.

On the occasion, all the ranks of the force paid homage to martyrs in a solemn ceremony conducted at the war memorial at the headquarters.

Raj Sinha, GOC, Romeo Force, laid a wreath at the memorial during the function and asked the troops to leave "no stone unturned in ensuring peace and normalcy" in the region.

