Actor-singer Ruma Guha Thakurta is dead

Actor- Ruma Guha Thakurta, who impressed the audience with her impressive performance in Bengali films like 'Ganga', 'Balika Badhu' and '36 Lane', died in sleep early Monday aged 84, family sources said.

Thakurta, the first wife of versatile actor- Kishore Kumar, passed away at her Ballygunge Place residence in the city. She was suffering from old age-related ailments.

Thakurta is survived by two sons including Amit Kumar and a daughter from two marriages.

"She passed away in her sleep early this morning. Our family doctor confirmed it. The timing of her death could be between 6 and 6.15 am," said Ayan Guha Thakurta, her son from her second marriage.

Thakurta, a niece of film legend Satyajit Ray, worked in over 60 films.

She started her career as a before moving to the then where she got married to singer in the early 1950s.

The two, who got separated in 1958, had a son - singer

She later married and had two children singers and

Ayan said his mother had returned to Kolkata only a month back after a three-month stay with in

"Dada (Amit) is coming here this evening. He will be taking all the decisions (about her last rites)," Ayan said.

Many of her films were made by great directors such as Satyajit Ray, Tapan Sinha, Tarun Majumdar, Rajen Tarafdar, and

She is known for her work in 'Ganga' (1959), 'Abhijaan' (1962), 'Palatak' (1963), 'Antony Firingee' (1967), '80 Te Asio Na' (1967), 'Balika Badhu' (1967), 'Dadar Kirti' (1980), '36 Lane' (1981), ' Sandhane' (1982), 'Bhalobasa Bhalobasa' (1985) and 'Wheelchair' (1994).

Ruma also acted in several Hindi films like Jowar Bhata (1944), her first film, Mashaal (1950), Afsar (1950) and Rang (1952). Ruma's last film was Namesake (2006).

She worked as in many films.

Ruma founded the Calcutta Youth Choir, a song and dance troupe, in 1958, which is known for its performance of folk and mass songs.

Popular songs of Choir included 'Aaj joto juddhabaj', 'Bharatbarsho surjer ek naam', 'O boichho keno' and 'Waqt ki awaz'.

expressed her grief over the passing away of Ruma and extended her condolences to her family members and innumerable admirers.

"Saddened at the passing away of Her contribution to the field of cinema and music will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and her admirers," Barrjee wrote on her handle.

