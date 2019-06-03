Singer-actress Ruma Guha Thakurta dead

Celebrated Bengali Thakurta died at her residence here on Monday following old age related problems, family sources said. She was 84.

Founder of the (CYC), which played a stellar role in popularising 'gana sangeet' or mass songs in Bengal, she showcased her talent in a number of Hindi and Bengali movies working with celebrated directors like Satyajit Ray, and

Born Ruma Ghosh in Kolkata in 1934, she married legendary in 1951 and the couple's only child was born next year. The couple divorced in 1958 and that year Thakurta formed the CYC with and Ray.

The choir rendered with aplomb the Bengali translations of popular mass songs from various languages. Their discs were lapped up by music lovers.

In 1974, the CYC, under her direction, won the first prize at

After her divorce from Kishore Kumar, she married Arup Thakurta. They have a son and a daughter Sramana, a noted

She has done playback for a number of films including "Lukochuri", "Tin Kanya" (directed by Ray), "Baksho Badal" and "Amitra Kumbher Sandhane".

Beginning with the Hindi film "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, she acted in "Mashaal", "Afsar" and "Rag Rang" in Bollywood, before moving into Bengali films with Rajen Tarafdar's classic "Ganga" in 1952.

Under Ray's direction, Guha Thakurta acted in "Abhijaan" and "Ganasahtru" while playing prominent roles in three of Sinha's films "Nirjan Saikate", "Khaniker Atithi" and "Wheel Chair".

Majumdar directed her in "Polatak", "Balika Bodhu" and the evergreen comedy "Dadar Kirti". She also acted in Aparna Sen's maiden directorial venture "36 Chowringhee Lane".

In 2006, she acted in Mira Nair's English movie "The Namesake", which was her last film.

