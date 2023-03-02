JUST IN
VC model of investment looks like ponzi scheme: N R Narayana Murthy
Top HR executives at Whitehat Jr quit as BYJU's plans to shut platform
Meet the members of SC-appointed panel on Adani Group share crash
Air India plans single pay structure, common seniority list for pilots
Pankaj Gupta appointed as MD and CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance
Foxconn to set up electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana
Jio to become world's largest 5G network with affordable services: Oommen
In search of funding, Vodafone Idea dials KKR and Temasek Holdings
Adani sells shares worth Rs 15,446 cr to US equity boutique GQG Partners
Adani Group sells Rs 15,446-cr stake to US equity boutique GQG Partners
You are here: Home » Companies » News
VC model of investment looks like ponzi scheme: N R Narayana Murthy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Contract to Adani skill centre without tender, says Gujarat govt

As per the contract, the state government would pay Rs 13.98 crore to Adani Skill Development to train these youths, of which Rs 7.87 lakh had been paid in the last two years

Topics
Adani  | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Gandhinagar 

adani group
Photo: Bloomberg

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat on Thursday told the state Assembly there was no tendering process to award a contract for the 'Adani Skill Development, Ahmedabad' facility meant to impart training to Scheduled Caste youths.

Responding to query from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Hemant Ahir during Question Hour, state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya said the Director of Scheduled Caste Welfare had signed a contract with the entity to train SC youths in March 2019 and issued a work order in August 2019.

As per the contract, the state government would pay Rs 13.98 crore to Adani Skill Development to train these youths, of which Rs 7.87 lakh had been paid in the last two years, as per the minister's written reply.

In reply to a sub-question on whether a tender process was followed, Babariya replied in the negative, adding further not a single SC youth was imparted training in 2021 and 2022 by the entity.

As per the official website, 'Adani Skill Development Centre' is a Section 8 (of Companies Act), not-for-profit company, focusing on skill development activities "to contribute towards nation building by bridging the skill gap demand and supply in line with Government of India's Skill India Mission".

As per Adani Foundation's website, "Saksham is Adani's Skill Development project that contributes towards nation building by imparting skill-based training and, thereby, increasing employability. Through its Adani Skill Development Centres (ASDCs), the project works in line with the Government Skill India Mission".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 22:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.