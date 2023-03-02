Contract to Adani skill centre without tender, says Gujarat govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in on Thursday told the state Assembly there was no tendering process to award a contract for the ' Skill Development, Ahmedabad' facility meant to impart training to Scheduled Caste youths.

Responding to query from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Hemant Ahir during Question Hour, state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya said the Director of Scheduled Caste Welfare had signed a contract with the entity to train SC youths in March 2019 and issued a work order in August 2019.

As per the contract, the state government would pay Rs 13.98 crore to Skill Development to train these youths, of which Rs 7.87 lakh had been paid in the last two years, as per the minister's written reply.

In reply to a sub-question on whether a tender process was followed, Babariya replied in the negative, adding further not a single SC youth was imparted training in 2021 and 2022 by the entity.

As per the official website, ' Skill Development Centre' is a Section 8 (of Act), not-for-profit company, focusing on skill development activities "to contribute towards nation building by bridging the skill gap demand and supply in line with Government of India's Skill India Mission".

As per Adani Foundation's website, "Saksham is Adani's Skill Development project that contributes towards nation building by imparting skill-based training and, thereby, increasing employability. Through its Adani Skill Development Centres (ASDCs), the project works in line with the Government Skill India Mission".

