Aditi Ashok lies way behind in US Women's Open

India's Ashok turned in a one-over 72 to lie tied 62nd after the opening day of the US Women's Open, one of the five Majors in women's

had two birdies on fifth and 12th, but dropped shots on second, eighth and 11th.

This is the second of the women's Majors, and missed the cut in the first one, the ANA Inspiration.

The players played in sticky, humid conditions, forcing the players to drink a lot of water. The Conditions are expected to remain similar through Sunday.

Japan's carded the lowest round in a US Women's Open debut as she came back with a flawless six-under 65 that put her one ahead of American amateur and Germany's

of France, another top European star, shot 67.

The 25-year-old Higa has won five times on the LPGA Tour, including a victory in March, but away from golf, she became famous after her marriage to Japanese and the two share birthdays on October 11.

She qualified for the Open as a top-five money winner on LPGA and being inside the top 50 in the world ranking.

The 20-year-old Henseleit has six top-10 finishes in seven Ladies events this season. She was the first alternate in qualifying for US Women's Open and she got to know she was in several weeks later.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko of South Korea, who won the ANA Inspiration in April, opened with a 72 as did defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn.

