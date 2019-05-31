Indian enterprises win awards for excellence in UK

A host of Indian enterprises and individuals with a global outlook were honoured with the first-ever Global Indian Business Excellence Awards at the UK Houses of in on Thursday.

The awards, collated following a market research study, are aimed at identifying and recognising the fastest growing Indian organisations and entrepreneurs across a range of industries.

Some of the key winners of the inaugural awards included technocrat Kapil Jain, at airlines in India, who was awarded in the Leadership and Innovation in IT Consulting and Advisory Services category.

was named the most preferred university providing global environment to international Students.

Former and educationist Kartikay Saini was honoured as the social change maker & educationist of the year and Dr Minnie Bodhiwala, of for children, won the iconic business personality of the year.

The mission of these awards is to recognise Indian businesses that have excelled in various fields, and support those who seek to do business in the UK, said CB Patel, Publisher and of Asian Voice' newspaper, co-host of the awards alongside brand consultancy firm WBR Corp.

The led by the dynamism of is poised for a rock solid and stable five-year tenure one that is set to deliver the ambitions of the Indian people and Indian overseas investment. This can only augur well for Indian entrepreneurs who seek to set up shop in the UK, he said.

The awards also marked the unveiling of a Forbes India' special magazine, 'Global Indian Brands and Leaders', with features on some key Indian players from different industries.

The awards tie-up with Forbes India' will also result in a special ' Shining' issue featuring the winners of the inaugural awards.

Sanjay Kumar, from WBR Corp, said: The main aim for organising Global Indian Business Excellence awards is to create a common platform for Indian and UK entrepreneurs, professionals and like-minded businesses to network and identify potential areas of investment in the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)