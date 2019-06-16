Aditi shoots 65 in second round, but slips in third round on LPGA

Indian slipped on the third day of the Meijer Classic with a two-over 74, shortly after playing out one of her best rounds on the Tour, here.

Aditi completed her second round on Saturday with an seven-under 65 that closed with an eagle on 18th. After 36 holes she was eight-under and tied-fifth.

She, however, dropped to T-38th as she managed only a 74 which had double bogey on 17th, after three birdies and three pars in first 10 holes.

birdied the final three holes for a three-under 69 and built a two-shot lead over is lying third three shots back after a 62, that matched the course record.

The 21-year-old Henderson, who has 64-64 in the first two rounds, added a 69 and is now 19-under 197 at Blythefield Country Club, while Annie Park, with 69 followed by 65-65, is 17-under and Lexi is 16-under. matched Thompson at 16 under with a 69.

The 2017 winner at Blythefield, Henderson successfully defended her Championship title in April in for her eighth Tour victory, tying Sandra Post's Canadian record.

